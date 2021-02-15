Action against Salem processionists demand

15 February 2021 23:05 IST

Demand for action against the organisers of the Salem Superstition Eradication Conference, which indulged in anti-Hindu speeches and took out processions denigrating Hindu Gods, were made at a number of places in Tamil Nadu to-day [February 15]. Protest was also voiced against the seizure of the copies of the Tamil magazine “Thuglak” by the police in Madras yesterday [February 14]. More than 1,000 college students, mostly from the Jain College and other educational institutions, took out a procession to-day [February 15] from Meenambakkam and Nanganallur protesting against the seizure of the copies of “Thuglak” and demanding freedom of the press. The students urged the Government to take action against those who insulted Hindu Gods. The students are also reported to have detained an electric train for a few minutes.

Advertising

Advertising