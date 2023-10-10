A War Told by Official Communiques — From the Archives, 50 years, The Hindu, October 10, 1973

October 10, 2023 12:27 am | Updated 12:27 am IST

TEL AVIV, Oct. 9

The current fighting in West Asia is a war told by communique, and almost without exception the official reports from one side conflict with those issued by the other.

Newsmen have no way of vertifying the claims. They are barred from the front where personal observation might provide independent corroboration.

In Egypt and Israel, there is military censorship. Syria allows no foreign correspondents, although they can operate in Cairo, Beirut, Tel Aviv and other key West Asian cities.

In most cases more details of the fighting are available in Tel Aviv than in Cairo.

The tight West Asia situation contrasts sharply with the relatively easy access that reporters in South Vietnam had to front lines, commanders and other sources.

In the latest Arab-Israeli fighting, a correspondent considers himself lucky to sit in a mountain top cafe and watch air strikes 10 km away. Most of his colleagues are writing from hotel far from the scene of action using only official communiques and occasional accounts from travellers.

The only correspondents permitted at the Arab front are those affiliated with Government news media. Even their accounts have to be cleared with military security officials.

On Monday, Syrian officials turned away a group of 20 correspondents at the Syrian Lebanese border, explaining they were under strict orders not to admit any foreign news men.

In Cairo, censors are posted in the offices of news agencies that distribute foreign news to Egypt. All outgoing copy is censored, as is news relayed from Israel.

Tel Aviv authorities allow correspondents to visit several carefully chosen frontline lcations but copy and pictures are still censored. Datelines on pictures are often said “somewhere in Israel”.

Photo coverage is reduced to handouts from official sources.

But correspondents in Beirut pointed out that they rarely, if ever, had any access to leading officials except through public statements made in broadcasts. -- AP