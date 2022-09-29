A public lecture

From the September 30, 1922 edition as there was no edition on September 29, 1922

September 29, 2022 00:40 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Dr. Rabindranath Tagore, who is on a tour in the south for collecting funds for the Viswabharathi, arrived at Madras yesterday morning by the Bangalore Mail, accompanied by Mr. C.F. Andrews, and was accorded a warm reception at the Central Station by a select number of gentlemen including Messrs. W.H. Hindle of the local Y.M.C.A., V. Chakkarai and T.S. Ramaswami Iyer. They then motored to Mylapore where they stay with Mr. T.S. Ramaswami Iyer. In the evening Dr. Tagore delivered a lecture at the Gokhale Hall on “The vision of Indian history”.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
From the Archives

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app