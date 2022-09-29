A public lecture

Dr. Rabindranath Tagore, who is on a tour in the south for collecting funds for the Viswabharathi, arrived at Madras yesterday morning by the Bangalore Mail, accompanied by Mr. C.F. Andrews, and was accorded a warm reception at the Central Station by a select number of gentlemen including Messrs. W.H. Hindle of the local Y.M.C.A., V. Chakkarai and T.S. Ramaswami Iyer. They then motored to Mylapore where they stay with Mr. T.S. Ramaswami Iyer. In the evening Dr. Tagore delivered a lecture at the Gokhale Hall on “The vision of Indian history”.

