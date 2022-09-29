a hundred years ago | Archives

A public lecture

September 29, 2022 04:58 IST

September 29, 2022 04:58 IST

From the September 30, 1922 edition as there was no edition on September 29, 1922

From the September 30, 1922 edition as there was no edition on September 29, 1922

Dr. Rabindranath Tagore, who is on a tour in the south for collecting funds for the Viswabharathi, arrived at Madras yesterday morning by the Bangalore Mail, accompanied by Mr. C.F. Andrews, and was accorded a warm reception at the Central Station by a select number of gentlemen including Messrs. W.H. Hindle of the local Y.M.C.A., V. Chakkarai and T.S. Ramaswami Iyer. They then motored to Mylapore where they stay with Mr. T.S. Ramaswami Iyer. In the evening Dr. Tagore delivered a lecture at the Gokhale Hall on “The vision of Indian history”.



Our code of editorial values