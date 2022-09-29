Dr. Rabindranath Tagore, who is on a tour in the south for collecting funds for the Viswabharathi, arrived at Madras yesterday morning by the Bangalore Mail, accompanied by Mr. C.F. Andrews, and was accorded a warm reception at the Central Station by a select number of gentlemen including Messrs. W.H. Hindle of the local Y.M.C.A., V. Chakkarai and T.S. Ramaswami Iyer. They then motored to Mylapore where they stay with Mr. T.S. Ramaswami Iyer. In the evening Dr. Tagore delivered a lecture at the Gokhale Hall on “The vision of Indian history”.
a hundred years ago | Archives
A public lecture
From the September 30, 1922 edition as there was no edition on September 29, 1922
Related Topics
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.