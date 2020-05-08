A Press Conference without Questions

Intentionally or otherwise the Japanese press to-day [May 7] snubbed Foreign Trade Minister, Mr. B. R. Bhagat by asking him practically no questions at an hourlong press conference which had been arranged for him under the auspices of the National Press Club. Whatever the intentions, the attitude of the reporters reflects an utter lack of interest on the part of Japanese press in Mr. Bhagat’s current visit here [Tokyo]. The press conference was attended by over 20 reporters representing major Japanese newspapers and news agencies. After Mr. Bhagat had made his opening remarks, the floor was thrown open to questions, but for an embarrassingly long time no one came up with one. To save the situation the presiding officer, Mr. Susumu Ejiri, Secretary-General of Japan Newspapers Publishers and Editors Association, started the ball rolling with a question on India’s economic situation. But after Mr. Bhagat had answered it, the ball failed to keep rolling and there ensued another embarrassingly long silence. An Indian correspondent came to the rescue with a question. Then silence again, with the Minister’s party desperately looking in all directions to see if anybody would shoot a question. At last, the reporter for Japan Broadcasting Corporation came up with a question. However, till the end,the press conference dragged on in this fashion. In one hour, there were only five questions of which only two came from Japanese press.