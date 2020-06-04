A popular educationist.

04 June 2020 00:05 IST

(From an editorial)

Mr. Edwin Winckler, the well-known educationist, whose death at Yercaud of heart failure is announced elsewhere, had the rare fortune of having been able to read his obituary notice while living, an announcement having been made by mistake some years ago that he died while he was still full of life and enjoying perfect health. Mr. Winckler, soon after graduating from the local Doveton College at the age of 23, became the Headmaster of the local S.P.G. High School. He was then successively connected with four well-known second grade colleges in the Presidency as Principal — Mrs. A.V.N College, Vizagapatnam, the Hindu College, Tinnelvelly, Kerala Vidyasala, Calicut and the Rajah’s College, Parlakimedi. He thus saw services in Telugu, Tamil and Malayalam districts in the Presidency, knew their vernaculars. He knew his students very intimately and he not a little cared to appreciate their point of view and prejudices. Mr. Winckler knew where Indian students stumbled in regard to their English and his annotated editions of Shakespeare and Milton for F.A. examinations, specially devised to suit their needs, were very comprehensive.

