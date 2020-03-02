A peep into Bamboo Curtain

02 March 2020 00:05 IST

Washington: China specialists in the United States believe that they have at last been able to crack the bamboo curtain and learn a great deal more about the enigmatic Mao Tsetung and the country he rules. The U.S. Government and scholars are said to have gained this new insight, into Mao’s mind and the inner developments which shape China’s policies, from a number of documents which were originally intended for a very restricted distribution among those close to Mao. These include speeches, directives and letters written by Mao. They were acquired by the U.S. through Japanese and Hong Kong sources and those who have seen them are convinced they are genuine. The State Department has now made some of them available to ‘The New York Times’.

Among other things, the newly acquired evidence traces the origin of the Sino-Soviet conflict to 1945, when Stalin, who would not accept Mao as a real Communist until China entered the Korean war in 1950, tried to prevent the Chinese communists from continuing the war against Chiang Kai-shek. It is also revealed that as recently as in 1965, Mao believed that one-third of all these Chinese peoples were opposed to his regime. “After 15 years, we only control two-thirds of the nation’s power,” he is supposed to have told a close associate. Those opposing him included some high functionaries — one of them, a party general secretary who Mao once complained had not consulted him for seven years.

The documents also purport to show that the cultural revolution was not a power struggle but a movement deliberately set in motion by Mao to find out who were the true revolutionaries and who were the enemies of the regime. It was also intended to find out who should inherit his mantle.

Mao pinned his hopes on two precepts: that conflict was inherently beneficial and that a true revolutionary should keep close to the masses. He had great faith in the ordinary people and was often contemptuous of bureaucrats and intellectuals. “The more books a person reads, the more stupid he becomes,” he is said to have remarked.

Conscious of his own peasant origin, Mao could be both shrewd as well as crude. At a top level meeting held in 1959 to discuss the failure of the “Great Leap Forward” (partly because no one dared tell him about the defects in the ambitious plan to build up industry and agriculture) Mao told the assembled members, “Comrades, you should analyse your own responsibility and your stomachs will feel much more comfortable if you move your bowels and break wind.”

The secret of Mao’s continued undisputed leadership is traced to his ability to apply guerilla tactics even to party meetings and conferences. He would keep silent until his opponents had exposed their hand and then counter-attack. He prevented his critics from crystallising into an opposition bloc by constantly changing the size and composition of party conferences.