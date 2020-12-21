A hundred years ago | Archives

From the Archives — Health of Madras (From an editorial) — December 21, 1920

Maintenance of public health forms the primary duty of Municipal administration and the Corporation of Madras has been making all endeavours to improve the general sanitary conditions of the City with varying degrees of success. The Annual Report of the Health Officer of the Corporation for 1919 indicated that the year under review opened with ominous possibilities of sickness and disease and plague and cholera threatened to make their undesirable stay in the City. The early precautions taken by the energetic Health Officer prevented all possibilities of plague committing its havoc on the population of the City and after a short period of sporadic disturbance in the early part of the year the dire disease disappeared from Madras and it was declared free from plague on 20th May 1919. However, vague fears were entertained by the people of Madras about its unwelcome return in the following cold weather and fortunately such apprehensions proved groundless.

