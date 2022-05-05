May 05, 2022 00:15 IST

The following is an account of the raid on 30th March on “Freeman’s Journal” taken a from a mail paper: About one o’clock in the morning, the printing machinery of the Freeman’s Journal, one of the three newspapers in Dublin, was destroyed by raiders acting under the orders of the Republican of Executive Council of the dissenting Irish Army men. About 12:30 a.m., a body of armed men closed round the newspaper’s office. Scouts with revolvers held all the adjoining street corners. It is not quite clear how many there were, perhaps 120. A group of 40 suddenly appeared amid the astonished printers, who on the ground floor were busy turning out an edition of the “Weekly Freeman” from four large printing presses. It was an edition of 80,000 copies since there was a great demand throughout Ireland for the account and special photographs of the Mcmohan tragedy, the murder of a Roman Catholic publican (three of his sons, and a manager) which were to appear in it. The raiders burst in shouting, “Hands up. Get into line all of you and file out”.