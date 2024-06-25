GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

A hundred years ago June 25, 1924 | S.I. RY. Schools.
Premium

Published - June 25, 2024 12:15 am IST

Coimbatore, June 23: During the year which ended 31st March 1924, seven schools were maintained by the South Indian Railway Company for the benefit of children of their employees, both Indian and Anglo-Indian, at which 540 scholars attended, which included boys and girls up to the seventh standard.

From Railway funds, from Government grant and from fees, the schools are maintained and the amounts respectively are Rs. 23,376, Rs. 6,634 and Rs. 3,923 respectively making a total of Rs. 33,933.

The number of scholarships to the children of the Indian employees, attending schools under private management amounts to a total of 186 and the sum spent is Rs. 2,840.

Provision for the year 1924-25 is made for Rs. 5,000.

Related Topics

From the Archives

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.