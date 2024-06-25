A hundred years ago June 25, 1924 | S.I. RY. Schools.

Coimbatore, June 23: During the year which ended 31st March 1924, seven schools were maintained by the South Indian Railway Company for the benefit of children of their employees, both Indian and Anglo-Indian, at which 540 scholars attended, which included boys and girls up to the seventh standard.

From Railway funds, from Government grant and from fees, the schools are maintained and the amounts respectively are Rs. 23,376, Rs. 6,634 and Rs. 3,923 respectively making a total of Rs. 33,933.

The number of scholarships to the children of the Indian employees, attending schools under private management amounts to a total of 186 and the sum spent is Rs. 2,840.

Provision for the year 1924-25 is made for Rs. 5,000.