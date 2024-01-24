January 24, 2024 02:52 am | Updated 02:52 am IST

The area under castor in 1923 is estimated at 3,39,500 acres as compared with 3,18,900 acres estimated on the same date last year or an increase of about 6 per cent. Last year’s estimate was about 3 per cent below the actuals. There is an increase of about 44 per cent over last year in the upland portion of Kistna, Bellary and Anantapur districts due to the favourable early rainfall, which was, however, insufficient for food crops. Elsewhere, except in Godavari and Salem, there is a general reduction in area which is greatest in Guntur, Kurnool, Cuddapah, Nellore, Chittoor, Coimbatore and Trichinopoly.

