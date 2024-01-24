GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

A hundred years ago | Castor crop of 1923
Premium

January 24, 2024 02:52 am | Updated 02:52 am IST

The area under castor in 1923 is estimated at 3,39,500 acres as compared with 3,18,900 acres estimated on the same date last year or an increase of about 6 per cent. Last year’s estimate was about 3 per cent below the actuals. There is an increase of about 44 per cent over last year in the upland portion of Kistna, Bellary and Anantapur districts due to the favourable early rainfall, which was, however, insufficient for food crops. Elsewhere, except in Godavari and Salem, there is a general reduction in area which is greatest in Guntur, Kurnool, Cuddapah, Nellore, Chittoor, Coimbatore and Trichinopoly.

Related Topics

From the Archives

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.