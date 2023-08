August 22, 2023 12:15 am | Updated 12:15 am IST

Madrid, August 20: Military critics attribute the recent Spanish reverse in Morocco to their holding a big salient. The Spanish base at Afrau on the coast is now isolated and Tifarauin has been surrounded. The garrison is holding out and reinforcements are on their way thither. A Spanish Military Aeroplane manned by two officers crashed today in rebel territory near Tifarauin. Their fate is not known.