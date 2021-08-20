A guide to health by Mahatma Gandhi

20 August 2021 00:15 IST

It may be a happy surprise to many that Mahatma Gandhi is the author of a very useful and instructive treatise on health. The original, which is in Guzerati, has now been rendered into English by Mr. A. Rama Iyer, M.A. of the National College, Trichinopoly, and published by Mr. S. Ganesan (Publisher, Triplicane, Madras SE). The book covering about 150 pages is divided into two parts, the first dealing with the general principles of personal health and hygiene and the second giving some simple treatments for the common ailments and accidents. The great value of the publication consists in the practical and original way in which the Mahatma has handled the subject backed on the one hand with an extensive knowledge of Eastern and Western treatises on health and treatment and on the other with the fruits of personal experience. A close perusal of the book serves to prove the hollowness and danger of many of our ordinary notions and daily habits contracted under the influence of modern civilisation, fear and ignorance. The Gandhian style of open simplicity and impressiveness is preserved in the translation and adds to the chastening effect of the Mahatma’s condemnation of our daily vices and follies.

