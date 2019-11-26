At the pressing and earnest desire of the poor workmen who were residing in the above locality, the Poor Schools Society has arranged to run a Night School and the opening function took place on Sunday under the lead of the Hon. Mr. T.R. Ramachandra Iyer, the Hon. Mr. S. Srinivasa Iyengar also being present. The enthusiasm of the people was so great that they were gathered in large numbers long before the expected time. On arrival, the Hon. Messrs Aiyar and Iyengar were taken in procession to the premises of the Hindu Union School, where the night school is to run. The pupils who were fifty seven in number, were arranged in four classes, and the visitors were taken round to set them at work. Messrs. Narayanasami Naicker speaking on behalf of the villagers gave a most cordial welcome to the Poor Schools Society, and exhorted the people to show their gratitude by taking advantage of the educational facilities most generously offered by the Society.
A free night school at Kottur
Printable version | Nov 26, 2019
