A congratulatory meeting

21 October 2021 00:15 IST

Under the joint auspices of the South Indian Liberal Federation, Dravidian Association, the Twenty Club, and the Non-Brahmin Vakil’s Association, a public meeting was held yesterday evening in Egmore to thank H.E. Lord Willingdon for recommending two Non-Brahmins for the High Court Bench, and to congratulate Messrs M.D. Devadoss, and M. Venkatasubbarao on the elevation as High Court Judges. There was a good gathering. Mr. O. Thanikachalam Chetti who presided said that the present appointments were striking instances of the recognition of merit among the Non-Brahmin community and that they were made in spite of the adverse influences at work. Mr. S. Muthiah Mudaliar in moving the resolution “That this meeting of the Non-Brahmins of Madras begs to convey its heartfelt thanks to H.E. Lord Willingdon for the appointment of two Non-Brahmins as Judges of the High Court of Judicature at Madras,” said that the tremendous difficulties and obstacles in the way of the appointments both here and in England had been overcome by the indefatigable exertions of His Excellency Lord Willingdon.

