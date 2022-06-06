A Conference

June 06, 2022 00:15 IST

London, June 4: The first annual National Conference of the British Legion opened today in Canoa street hotel. The meeting was largely attended by delegates from all parts of the country by the representatives of the American, French and Belgian legions and by delegates from the Empire Service League, Canada, India, Newfoundland and Australia were represented. Earl Haig who presided read a telegram from the Prince of Wales, patron of the Legion expressing his best wishes to the Conference and to this a reply was sent thanking the Prince for his influential services to the Legion and anticipating with utmost pleasure, the Prince’s return from His highly successful tour. Earl Haig mentioned that there were 412,000 ex-servicemen who were without work in Britain and 24,889 disabled men, still awaiting industrial training.