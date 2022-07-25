A conciliation move

July 25, 2022 00:55 IST

The solution with regard to jute mills strikes is unchanged. A meeting of the employees of Titaghur jute mills was held yesterday at Titaghur. Mr. K.C. Rai Chaudhri, Labour Member, Bengal Legislative Council, presided. He said that he was sorry that nearly 25,000 mill hands belonging to Khardah and Titaghur mills were sitting idle and that there was no organisation or union among them to carry on negotiations with their European employers before and after the strike. From private enquiries he had made he had arrived at the conclusion that no hidden hand had anything to do with the strikes in Khardah and Titaghur mills. The mill hands were justified in demanding the same increment in wages as had been sanctioned by the management at Wellington Mills at Bishra. He advised the men to confer with strikers of Khardah mills to form a small Committee or a panch of five trustworthy men and approach the government through him or the Sub-Divisional officer of Barrackpore for a conciliation board.