A bill of rights for patients

January 17, 2023 12:15 am | Updated 12:15 am IST

New York (Jan. 16): An individual’s right to choose death by rejecting medical therapy and a patient’s right to obtain a full explanation of his medical condition in clear, concise terms were affirmed in a 12-point “bill of rights” issued by the nation’s leading Hospital Association recently. The American Hospital Association, which has its headquarters in Chicago, approved the bill of rights as a national policy statement after a three-year study by its board of trustees and four consumer representatives. The 12-point declaration says: A patient has the right: To respectful care. To obtain from his physician complete current information concerning his diagnosis, treatment and prognosis in terms the patient can be reasonably expected to understand. To receive from his physician information necessary to give informed consent prior to the start of any procedure and/or treatment, including the specific procedure, the risks and probable duration of incapacitation. To refuse treatment to the extent permitted by law, and to be informed of the medical consequences of his action. To every consideration of his privacy concerning his own medical-care programmes. Those not directly involved in his care must have the permission of the patient to be present. To expect that all communications and records pertaining to his care should be treated as confidential. To expect that within its capacity a hospital must make reasonable response to the request of a patient for services. To obtain information as to any relationship of his hospital to other health-care and educational institutions insofar as his care is concerned. To be advised if the hospital proposes to engage in or perform human experimentation affecting his care or treatment. The patient has the right to refuse to participate in such research projects.