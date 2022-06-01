A bank fraud

Secunderabad, May 31: A very ingenious fraud has been perpetrated on the Imperial Bank of India Ltd. Secunderabad. A Hindu calling himself S. Rajarao — tall, dark, stout and wearing a white coat and trousers and a red cap, aged about 35 years, with a scar on the right side of his forehead, during the busiest part of the morning presented a forged voucher claiming interest on Government promisory notes amounting to Rs. 1925. The voucher appeared to be quite in order in usual Government form. At the bottom it was passed for payment and signed “A.P. Emmer, Treasury officer” and initialled by forging the initials of the Asst Accountant Mr. Hun and an Indian accountant. The Bank clerk taking the signature and the initials to be authentic passed the voucher for payment and the shroff paid the amount in Rs. 5 and Rs. 10 notes but the receiver signed “T. Ananta Rao” in the shroff’s books and when the document was sent to the Imperial Bank, Hyderabad Branch, it was checked in the ordinary course and returned with a slip to say that the amount of the claim written in words should also be initialled. It was then discovered that the whole document was a clever forgery.