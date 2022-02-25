The exchange of seriously-wounded and sick prisoners of war will be held to-morrow. According to a Defence Ministry spokesman the two International Red Cross aircraft carrying stretcher-laden POWs will leave Rawalpindi and Delhi simultaneously at 1 p.m. to-morrow. The exchange was scheduled for 12-30 p.m. to-day but fell through as one of the International Red Cross aircraft deployed for the purpose developed engine trouble on its way here from Calcutta. Consequently, it could not proceed to Rawalpindi. However, the defect in the aircraft has been rectified and plans have once again been worked out during the day for the exchange of POWs with the mutual agreement of the Government of India and Pakistan. The two DC-6 Red Cross aircraft are based in Calcutta and used for carrying relief supplies to Bangla Desh. Informed Red Cross sources said the first batch includes 19 Indian and 27 Pakistani POWs. The names of the returning Indian POWs were not released by the authorities till this evening.