July 05, 2023 12:15 am | Updated July 04, 2023 11:08 pm IST

Rawalpindi, July 4: President Bhutto, conceding that India and Pakistan had made little progress towards achieving peace in the past year, said to-day that his Government would strive anew to end confrontation in the sub-continent. “It is an extremely difficult and a complex task because perhaps this confrontation is the oldest of the world,” he said at a U.S. Embassy reception marking the 197th anniversary of American Independence. “It is the confrontation of 1,000 years, and I doubt if you will be able to find another confrontation so old, so deep-rooted as the one of the sub-continent.” Mr. Bhutto’s extemporaneous remarks, made during a toast to the people, the Government and the President of the United States, came a day after India and Pakistan agreed to hold fresh bilateral talks soon to implement further the peace pact signed last July by Mr. Bhutto and the Prime Minister, Mrs. Indira Gandhi, in Simla. “Not much has happened since we held that conference in Simla. But this does not mean we have not endeavoured to make progress,” Mr. Bhutto said. “I can assure you on this auspicious occassion, on this happy day, that my Government and my people will make every endeavour to achieve an honourable peace and in doing this we hope to carry the people with us. We hope to carry the people with us inside the National Assembly,” he said. “We hope to have the co-operation of all the parties in the National Assembly. We hope to have their co-operation outside the National Assembly.”

