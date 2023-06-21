June 21, 2023 12:15 am | Updated 12:15 am IST

Washington, June 20: America’s cities are smothering in garbage and nearly half of them will run out of places to dump their trash within five years, a major study has found. According to the study, entitled “Cities and the Nation’s disposal Crisis” by the National League of Cities and the United States Conference of Mayors, Federal action is urgently needed to avoid strangulation of cities on their own solid wastes. Cities, the study finds, are annually accumulating a trash heap of 250 million tons: 28 billion bottles, 48 billion cans, four million tons of plastic, 30 million tons of paper, 100 million tyres and three million junk cars. “And,” warns Mayor John G. Hutchinson of Charleston, who directed the three-month study, “what we are throwing away does not really go away at all — it has to be put in some place.” Cities are concerned because the wastefulness of Americans is reaching crisis proportions. While the amount of solid waste discarded by the population has doubled in the last 50 years, it has doubled in the cities in the last 20 years. The future looks even bleaker, mainly because of the fascination with packaging, which the study predicts will have increased 63 per cent between 1958 and 1976. Ninety per cent of all packaging is tossed on the trash heap. While mayors and city managers dealing with the problem insist they do not oppose environmental protection laws passed in recent years, they point out in the study that these very laws have intensified the problem of disposal.