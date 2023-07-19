July 19, 2023 12:15 am | Updated 12:15 am IST

Madras, July 18: The West Bengal Government has sought 50,000 tonnes of rice from Tamil Nadu to tide over the present difficult food situation in that State. The Chief Minister of West Bengal, Mr. Siddhartha Shankar Ray, has had a telephonic talk with the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister, Mr. M. Karunanidhi in this connection a few days back. Mr. K.K. Maitra, West Bengal Food Minister, giving this information to reporters to-day, said he had come to Madras to meet Mr. Karunanidhi and apprise him of the food situation in West Bengal and get Tamil Nadu’s assistance. He said the Union Food Minister, Mr. Fakhruddin Ali Ahmed, had also suggested to the West Bengal Chief Minister to explore the possibility of securing some help from Tamil Nadu. Mr. Maitra said the difficult food situation in West Bengal was due to progressive decrease in the Central allotment of rice and wheat and shortfall in production following drought and floods in his State. He, however, felt that the Centre could not be blamed for reduced allotment, which was mainly due to overall fall in production in the country. Mr. Maitra said that as against 65,000 tonnes of allotment of rice per month last year, the Centre had been giving 40,000 tonnes per month till recently. Even that had been reduced to 25,000 tonnes in June and to 17,000 tonnes in July. In the case of wheat, the allotment which stood at 1,25,000 tonnes per month last year had now gone down to 80,000 tonnes per month this year.