February 15, 2024 03:56 am | Updated 03:56 am IST

Washington, Feb. 14: The U.S. Secretary of State, Dr. Henry Kissinger, told newsmen yesterday that the Soviet writer, Mr. Alexander Solzhenitsyn, who was deported to West Germany, would be welcome in the United States if he wished to take up residence.

Dr. Kissinger said he was afraid American reactions to the expulsion of the writer could affect the U.S. Government’s freedom to carry out detente policies with the Soviet Union.

The British Prime Minister, Mr. Edward Heath, yesterday invited Mr. Solzhenitsyn to come to Britain if he wanted.

Meanwhile, Mr. Solzhenitsyn said last night that he was held in a Moscow prison before being deported to West Germany. In a brief statement to reporters after his arrival at the week-end retreat of the German Nobel Prize winner, Mr. Heinrich Boell, Mr. Solzhenitsyn said he had no previous information that he would be taken to West Germany.

After making his statement to more than 100 reporters and television cameramen, he smiled broadly and waved both his hands, clasped together, like a prize-winning boxer.

Police then put barriers across the gateway leading to the yard of Mr. Boell’s 19th century farm house.

Mrs. Solzhenitsyn said in Moscow to-day that she had still not received any official word of the action against her husband and could not speak of her plans. She said yesterday that her intention was to be with her husband but did not say how or when it would be accomplished.

The official announcement had said that Mr. Solzhenitsyn’s family could join him. - Reuter.

UPI reports: The German writer, Mr. Boell told newsmen to-day that Mr. Solzhenitsyn would probably set off somewhere other than West Germany but had yet to decide where to go.