January 24, 2024 03:24 am | Updated 03:24 am IST

Washington, Jan. 23: The U.S. Secretary of State, Dr. Henry Kissinger, yesterday indicated that in future the U.S. would act as a referee in the West Asia conflict rather than simply as supporter of Israel.

At the same time he warned the Arabs that the U.S. in the light of the American sponsored agreement between Egypt and Israel to disengage their forces on the Suez Canal front, expected an early end to the current oil embargo.

“I would... think that failure to end the embargo in a reasonable time would be highly inappropriate and would raise serious questions of confidence in our minds with respect to the Arab nations with whom we have dealt on this issue,” he said.

Dr. Kissinger, holding his first press conference since his hectic shuttling last week between Aswan and Jerusalem, said the U.S. was not guarantor of the truce but would inevitably be involved if a new conflict erupted.

“Our judgment of who violated the agreement will affect the course that we would pursue,” he said.

Dr. Kissinger volunteered his good offices to arrange a truce between Syria and Israel with the same “seriousness” as the disengagement he negotiated between Israel and Egypt. He confirmed that the Israel-Egypt accord contained a number of unpublished understandings he had presented to both sides. The Soviet Union had been kept informed of the West Asia talks, he said, and praised its work in the Geneva peace conference. — Reuters.

