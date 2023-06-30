June 30, 2023 12:15 am | Updated June 29, 2023 11:20 pm IST

New York, June 29: All American newspapers and media have conceded that India was the first to report the 15th nuclear test conducted by China at Lop Nor, its test centre in the northwestern province of Sinkiang. The United States Atomic Energy Commission came out with a confirmation of the report of the Indian Atomic Energy Commission several hours after the announcement of the Chinese blast was made in Bombay. Several other world atomic centres also took the cue from the Bombay report.

The American assessment of the latest Chinese nuclear explosion is that China may be developing small atomic devices for use on missiles.

