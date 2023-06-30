HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

U.S. admits India first detected Chinese test
Premium

June 30, 2023 12:15 am | Updated 12:15 am IST

New York, June 29: All American newspapers and media have conceded that India was the first to report the 15th nuclear test conducted by China at Lop Nor, its test centre in the northwestern province of Sinkiang. The United States Atomic Energy Commission came out with a confirmation of the report of the Indian Atomic Energy Commission several hours after the announcement of the Chinese blast was made in Bombay. Several other world atomic centres also took the cue from the Bombay report.

The American assessment of the latest Chinese nuclear explosion is that China may be developing small atomic devices for use on missiles.

Related Topics

From the Archives

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.