February 19, 2024 02:29 am | Updated 02:29 am IST

Madras, Feb. 18: The introduction of television in Madras may be delayed till the end of this year, according to modest calculations based on the progress of the project.

The Union Information Minister, who visited Madras last June expressed the hope after inspecting the civil construction work that TV might be introduced by March, 1974. Engineering personnel of the Government of India have just commenced the technical work, like laying the studio and attending to acoustic details which require “extraordinary care and planning” as the entire setup should conform to international standards. Civil work like construction of studios and administrative offices, is progressing at a fast pace on the five-acre plot inside the Government Estate.

The main reason for the delay in the schedule is said to be the decision on the height of the TV tower. Originally this antenna was to be 150 metres and all erection arrangements were made on that basis. Subsequently it was felt that this could be raised, and it has been finally decided to have a 175-metre tower (575 feet). This necessitates re-designing of the structure and the base. Experts in pile driving feel that special attention is needed for this foundation work taking into consideration the height, the velocity of wind, etc. They hope that their part of their work might be completed in about four months time from the day of starting. The antenna is to be fabricated in Allahabad.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT