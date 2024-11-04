GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Fifty years ago: Triple veto kills move to expel S. Africa from U.N.
Premium

Published - November 04, 2024 12:15 am IST

United Nations, Oct. 31: The United States, Britain and France cast a triple veto — the first in the U.N.’s 29-year-old history in the U.N. Security Council last night to save South Africa from expulsion from the world organisation.

The Afro-Asian bloc, which had made a concerted drive to outlaw South Africa from the U.N. for its apartheid policies, its violation of U.N. sanctions against the rebel white minority regime in Rhodena and its refusal to free the South-West Africa territory of Namibia, however claimed it had won a “moral victory” because the expulsion resolution received ten votes — one more than the required majority — in the 15-member council. While Austria and Costa Rica abstained, Australia joined three Asian, three African, one Latin American and two Soviet bloc delegations to vote for the ouster. The Soviet Union and China were among the ten.

The resolution that was blocked by the triple veto had asked the Council to recommend expulsion to the General Assembly where the Afro-Asian members have more than the requisite votes to throw South Africa out. Article 6 of the U.N. Charter states that a member who has persistently violated the principles of the Charter may be expelled by the General Assembly on the recommendation of the Security Council. On September 30 the General Assembly, which is veto proof, had by a huge majority, asked the Council to undertake a review of South Africa’s relations with the U.N. in the light of its Charter resolutions.

