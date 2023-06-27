June 27, 2023 12:15 am | Updated 12:15 am IST

New Delhi, June 26: Official sources to-day described as “premature” Pakistani reports that official-level meetings between India and Pakistan would be held in the first week of July at Murree.

They said the communication received on Sunday from Pakistan on the Indo-Bangladesh joint declaration of April 16, envisaging a three-way exchange of Pakistani prisoners of war, except those wanted for trial in Bangladesh, Pakistanis in Bangladesh and Bengalees in Pakistan was still under study in consultation with the Bangladesh Government. They said communications between India and Bangladesh took some time and it would be premature to say that such a meeting would take place by such and such a time.

Besides, the sources said, the prospects of a meeting would depend on the implications of the attitude taken by Pakistan in the communication which was the second on the joint declaration. The Government of India did not agree with certain aspects of the first communication of May 15 and had asked for clarifications in Mr. Swaran Singh’s letter of June 11 to Mr. Aziz Ahmed, Pakistan’s Minister of State for Foreign Affairs.

A study is now being made whether clarifications given are to the satisfaction of India and Bangladesh.