October 03, 2023 12:15 am | Updated October 02, 2023 11:15 pm IST

Muzaffarpur, Oct. 2: The Railway Minister, Mr. L.N. Mishra, to-day indicated a considerable increase in the railway fare and freight from the next financial year. Inaugurating the fifth Railway Service Commission for the North Eastern Railway here, Mr. Mishra said that the Railways were estimated to have suffered losses of Rs. 110 crores during the current financial year due to wage raise and frequent strikes. Ultimately people would have to bear this extra burden, he added. Mr. Mishra said that Harijans and Adivasis would be given preference in the matter of employment in the Railways. In the matter of promotion, he said, academic qualifications would not always over-rule other qualifications of the employees. The Chief Minister of Bihar, Mr. Abdul Ghafoor, presided over the function. The Railway Minister said that he was determined to exploit to the fullest extent the vast employment potential the Railways offered. For this purpose the Railways have decided to restore abandoned links and to construct new lines in the north-eastern region, he said. He also said that all the nine zonal railways would have service commissions of their own, thus bringing about their decentralisation. The new Railway Service Commission has been set up following a review of the work load of the existing service commissions and the tasks they will be called upon to undertake in the light of the expansion programme during the Fifth Plan.

