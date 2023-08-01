August 01, 2023 12:15 am | Updated July 31, 2023 11:23 pm IST

New Delhi, July 31: The Central Committee for national awards for films has expressed concern over the tendency of Regional Censor Committees to treat box office returns as criteria for national awards. “So many of the films sent to us by the Regional Committees could not by any stretch of imagination be treated as potential award-winning films.” A report by the committee chairman, Mr. Romesh Thapar, to the Union Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting, Mr. I.K. Gujral, felt the Censor Boards were failing in their duties. The report noted a markedly “amoral trend in certain ‘socials’, an attempt to rationalise evil practices as forced by evil times.” The committee said “it is apparent that the stereotyped commercial film is beginning to reflect an increasing concern with the realities of our land. The Calcutta film industry led the way. Kerala is showing the way in the South. Of course, much ground has yet to be covered.” The report said that violence in films was on the increase and the Censor Boards were looking for sex, forgetting undercurrents. It was also necessary for the Central Committee to have reviewing power over the recommendations of the Regional Committee. The committee also felt the need for a proper review of the categories and a detailed briefing for committees on what was expected under each category. The present materials were insufficient and awards for recognition of direction appeared inadequate.

