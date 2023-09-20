HamberMenu
Fifty years ago | ‘Rameswaram road bridge will promote India’s unity’
Premium

September 20, 2023 03:04 pm | Updated 03:04 pm IST

Mandapam, Sept. 19: Describing Rameswaram as “a symbol of unity of India”, the Prime Minister, Mrs. Indira Gandhi, who to-day laid the foundation stone for the Rs.5-crore road bridge connecting Rameswaram with the mainland, said the bridge would further strengthen the unity among the people of the country.

Stating that communications were an important factor for the integration and economic growth of the country, the Prime Minister said she was particularly happy to lay the foundation for the bridge, because bridges by themselves were a symbol of unity. Besides, the present bridge was the result of the joint effort of the Centre and the State. It was being constructed with money from the Centre and the co-operation of Tamil Nadu.

Referring to a suggestion made earlier by the Union Transport Minister, Mr. Raj Bahadur, for a bridge between India and Sri Lanka, Mrs. Gandhi said: “We want closer friendship with Sri Lanka on the basis of equality and mutual benefit. It is not good to have strained relations with any country, much less our neighbours.”

“We need all people to build bridges of understanding with our country and also bridges of understanding between the different people of India. Many people in Tamil Nadu are working from different States of the country and also in the Central Services at Delhi. We welcome them, for we want to have the talents from all parts of the country to help us in building up the country. The problem of overcoming poverty is such a big one that all our talents and strength should be devoted to it.”

