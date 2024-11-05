New Delhi, Nov. 4: The President, Mr. Fakhruddin Ali Ahmed, inaugurated the ninth conference of the eastern region of International Union against Tuberculosis and the National conference on tuberculosis and chest diseases here to-day by laying stress on the importance of preventive and promotional aspects of medicine rather than the curative.

“It is a self evident truth that prevention is better, cheaper and healthier than cure,” he said, addressing the large gathering of eminent tuberculosis workers from India and other countries in the eastern region.

Mr. Ahmed said that in spite of revolutionary and far-reaching developments in the fields of science and medicine, tuberculosis still ranked among major health hazards especially in the developing countries where over two thirds of the world’s population lived. A majority of the people of the developing countries were in the eastern region and tuberculosis was a menace of considerable magnitude in this region.

As far as India was concerned, the President said tuberculosis continued to be a big public health problem. The national control programme must reckon with the growing population. It was estimated that at any given time there were about eight million active tuberculosis cases in India.

Dr. M.S. Chadha, President of the conference, said in his address that the national programme rested on case-finding, case-holding and immunisation. Whereas case-finding through sputum examination might not present insurmountable difficulties, treatment and case-holding posed many problems.

