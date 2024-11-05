ADVERTISEMENT

Fifty years ago: Preventive steps to check TB: President’s call
Premium

Published - November 05, 2024 12:15 am IST

New Delhi, Nov. 4: The President, Mr. Fakhruddin Ali Ahmed, inaugurated the ninth conference of the eastern region of International Union against Tuberculosis and the National conference on tuberculosis and chest diseases here to-day by laying stress on the importance of preventive and promotional aspects of medicine rather than the curative.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It is a self evident truth that prevention is better, cheaper and healthier than cure,” he said, addressing the large gathering of eminent tuberculosis workers from India and other countries in the eastern region.

Mr. Ahmed said that in spite of revolutionary and far-reaching developments in the fields of science and medicine, tuberculosis still ranked among major health hazards especially in the developing countries where over two thirds of the world’s population lived. A majority of the people of the developing countries were in the eastern region and tuberculosis was a menace of considerable magnitude in this region.

As far as India was concerned, the President said tuberculosis continued to be a big public health problem. The national control programme must reckon with the growing population. It was estimated that at any given time there were about eight million active tuberculosis cases in India.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Dr. M.S. Chadha, President of the conference, said in his address that the national programme rested on case-finding, case-holding and immunisation. Whereas case-finding through sputum examination might not present insurmountable difficulties, treatment and case-holding posed many problems.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

From the Archives

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US