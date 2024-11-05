GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Fifty years ago: Preventive steps to check TB: President’s call
Premium

Published - November 05, 2024 12:15 am IST

New Delhi, Nov. 4: The President, Mr. Fakhruddin Ali Ahmed, inaugurated the ninth conference of the eastern region of International Union against Tuberculosis and the National conference on tuberculosis and chest diseases here to-day by laying stress on the importance of preventive and promotional aspects of medicine rather than the curative.

“It is a self evident truth that prevention is better, cheaper and healthier than cure,” he said, addressing the large gathering of eminent tuberculosis workers from India and other countries in the eastern region.

Mr. Ahmed said that in spite of revolutionary and far-reaching developments in the fields of science and medicine, tuberculosis still ranked among major health hazards especially in the developing countries where over two thirds of the world’s population lived. A majority of the people of the developing countries were in the eastern region and tuberculosis was a menace of considerable magnitude in this region.

As far as India was concerned, the President said tuberculosis continued to be a big public health problem. The national control programme must reckon with the growing population. It was estimated that at any given time there were about eight million active tuberculosis cases in India.

Dr. M.S. Chadha, President of the conference, said in his address that the national programme rested on case-finding, case-holding and immunisation. Whereas case-finding through sputum examination might not present insurmountable difficulties, treatment and case-holding posed many problems.

Published - November 05, 2024 12:15 am IST

Related Topics

From the Archives

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.