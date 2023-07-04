July 04, 2023 12:15 am | Updated 12:15 am IST

Bhubaneswar, July 3: Mr. Bahuguna, Union Minister of State for Communications, yesterday said that the existing procedure for obtaining concessions in rates in posting newspapers to subscribers had been simplified. He told the Consultative Committee of Parliament attached to his Ministry that to overcome difficulties faced by publishers of newspapers and expedite the process of registration it had been decided that the submission and subsequent verification of the list of bona fide subscribers would be done away with. The powers of registration would be delegated to Superintendents or Senior Superintendents of Post Offices concerned to expedite the grant of registration. He announced that it had been decided to reduce registration charges on books up to a total value of Rs. 5 by 50 per cent that is, the registration fee would be only 50 paise instead of the usual one rupee. This would help small publishers. The department would incur a loss of Rs. one lakh annually as a result of this connection. Village post offices, he said, would be given enough cash to pay money orders without difficulty. A group maintenance scheme “consisting of teams of engineering supervisors and technicians” had been evolved and these teams would visit small telephone exchanges and rectify faults and improve the quality of service to subscribers. Six more regional training centres for engineering personnel would be opened.