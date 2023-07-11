July 11, 2023 12:15 am | Updated July 10, 2023 11:18 pm IST

Islamabad, July 10: President Bhutto told the Pakistan National Assembly last night that he would never recognise Bangladesh “until and unless there is an equitable settlement and until and unless we have driven the Indians out of Bangladesh.” After an acrimonious debate, the Assembly approved by a voice vote the resolution authorising Mr. Bhutto to recognise Bangladesh at a time he judges it to be in “Pakistan’s best national interest.” Mr. Bhutto had, earlier, said that the resolution was not a final decision and that when the moment came “the final step would be subject to the people’s approval.” The vote was not taken until 01-30 local this morning after 28 Opposition members had left the Assembly charging that the Government was bent on bulldozing through the resolution. The Opposition parties boycotted the President’s address saying they were not prepared to give Mr. Bhutto a vote of confidence, BBC said. The National Awami Party Leader, Mr. Khan Abdul Wali Khan, criticised Mr. Bhutto’s attitude towards the Opposition and charged him with flouting all democratic norms. Several hundred troops in full battle dress guarded the Assembly building as the House debated the resolution. As Mr. Bhutto was addressing the House, about 50 women — mostly wives, mothers and sisters of Pakistani POWs in India — demonstrated outside the entrance gates of the Assembly chanting “to hell with politics: bring back the prisoners of war.” The resolution was supported by the ruling Pakistan People’s Party and its allies, but the Opposition walked out arguing that the Government did not want a real debate on all aspects of the problem.

