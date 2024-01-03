January 03, 2024 03:53 am | Updated 03:53 am IST

New Delhi, Jan. 2: The 12-nation Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) would try to diversify the trade, increasing its volume of imports from developing countries like India, the OPEC Secretary-General, Dr. Abder Rehman Khene, said here to-day. He said this was one of the ways of helping developing nations, now hit hard by the sharp increase in prices of crude in the world market. Setting up of a development bank to give long-term loans on soft terms and bilateral trade arrangements were the other measures being considered by the OPEC to lessen the rigours of the oil crisis on developing nations. Dr. Khene was addressing a meeting of the Indian Council of World Affairs on “oil crisis and its impact on developing countries.” Dr. Khene said all the OPEC member-countries belonged to the developing world and they were interested in protecting the interests of developing countries. He justified the recent sharp increases in prices of oil by the producing countries as the industrialised nations had been raising the prices of their manufactured goods arbitrarily. The oil producing countries were prepared to reduce the prices of oil, if the industrialised nations reduced the prices of their items of exports. Dr. Khene said the OPEC members proposed to hold discussions with OECD (Organisation of Economic Co-operation and Development of 21 Western countries) in Tehran in an attempt to reach an agreement on the prices of exports from industrialised nations.