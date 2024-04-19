April 19, 2024 05:10 am | Updated 05:10 am IST

New Delhi, April 18: The Petroleum and Chemicals Minister, Mr. D.K. Barooah, to-day announced that an Oil Industry Development Fund for Rs. 45 crores would be created and placed at the disposal of the Oil and Natural Gas Commission.

Replying to the demands for grants of the Petroleum and Chemicals Ministry in the Lok Sabha, Mr. Barooah said that though the ONGC “is notionally an autonomous body, it entirely depended on the Government for funds.”

Mr. Barooah indicated that Rs. 45 crores would be given annually. This fund would be adequate for the ONGC’s purpose. The ONGC was not only going to have off-shore drilling but was also trying to get locations in other countries for oil exploration.

The Haldia refinery, which had been completed, would go into production in a couple of months.