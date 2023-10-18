October 18, 2023 12:15 am | Updated October 17, 2023 11:21 pm IST

Amman, Oct. 17: Jordanian ground forces, supported by Syrian fighter-bombers and other Arab armoured forces, today launched an attack against the Israeli armour and artillery positions on the Golan Heights, Amman Radio said. The radio, quoting its Military Correspondent on the Syrian-Israeli front, said the attack was launched at dawn and “fierce fighting” lasted till noon. Syrian artillery to-day destroyed two Israeli missile launching sites and a number of tanks in various parts of the Golan Heights front, according to a Syrian military communique issued at 12-30 GMT (18 00 IST). The communique reported that the Syrian forces had thrown back the Israeli attacks against Syrian positions in the northern sector of the front. An earlier communique read over Damascus Radio said the Israeli aircraft had attacked the Syrian ports of Latakia and Tartus at 8-50 GMT (14-20 IST). It said the Syrian planes and ground fire destroyed three of the attacking aircraft. Another communique reported dogfights between the Syrian and Israeli planes north of Damascus at 9:00 GMT (14-30 IST). It said one Israeli plane was shot down and crashed 35 km from the city. Syrian and Iraqi forces mounted three counter-attacks over a five hour period this morning from the northern axis and in the central sector, an Israeli spokesman said in Tel Aviv. All were repulsed and the Syrians and Iraqis suffered heavy losses, said Col Pri-Har.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT