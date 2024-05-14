Beirut, May 16: Waves of Israeli war planes bombed, rocketed and strafed Palestinian refugee camps in Lebanon to-day and first reports said 15 were killed.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 20 minute air strike came less than 24 hours after a terrorist attack on a school in northern Israel that left nearly 100 killed and wounded.

A Lebanese Defence Ministry communique said a total of 36 Israeli jets took part in the attack on four refugee camps and three border villages in Southern and Central Lebanon.

ADVERTISEMENT

In Tel Aviv the Israeli Military Command confirmed the raids but a spokesman claimed that it was a “purely military operation and refugee camps were not deliberately hit.”

In Cairo, according to a DPA message, the Egyptian Foreign Minister, Mr. Ismail Fahmy, and the leader of the Palestinian Liberation Organisation, Mr. Yasser Arafat, had a one hour talk on the “latest events” in West Asia.

In Washington, the White House voiced criticism of the Israeli air raid as well as the Arab terrorist attack on Maalot.

Meanwhile a military communique announced in Damascus that Israeli artillery to-day bombarded the Syrian village of Bkaasam in the Mount Hermon region damaging several houses.

The U.S. Secretary of State, Dr. Kissinger, had an hour of private talks with the Israeli Premier, Mrs. Golda Meir, in Jerusalem to-day in his continuing bid to disengage Israeli and Syrian forces on the Golan Heights. — AP and AFP.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.