GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

May 14, 1974: Israeli planes bomb Lebanon refugee camps
Premium

Published - May 14, 2024 12:15 am IST

Beirut, May 16: Waves of Israeli war planes bombed, rocketed and strafed Palestinian refugee camps in Lebanon to-day and first reports said 15 were killed.

The 20 minute air strike came less than 24 hours after a terrorist attack on a school in northern Israel that left nearly 100 killed and wounded.

A Lebanese Defence Ministry communique said a total of 36 Israeli jets took part in the attack on four refugee camps and three border villages in Southern and Central Lebanon.

In Tel Aviv the Israeli Military Command confirmed the raids but a spokesman claimed that it was a “purely military operation and refugee camps were not deliberately hit.”

In Cairo, according to a DPA message, the Egyptian Foreign Minister, Mr. Ismail Fahmy, and the leader of the Palestinian Liberation Organisation, Mr. Yasser Arafat, had a one hour talk on the “latest events” in West Asia.

In Washington, the White House voiced criticism of the Israeli air raid as well as the Arab terrorist attack on Maalot.

Meanwhile a military communique announced in Damascus that Israeli artillery to-day bombarded the Syrian village of Bkaasam in the Mount Hermon region damaging several houses.

The U.S. Secretary of State, Dr. Kissinger, had an hour of private talks with the Israeli Premier, Mrs. Golda Meir, in Jerusalem to-day in his continuing bid to disengage Israeli and Syrian forces on the Golan Heights. — AP and AFP.

Related Topics

From the Archives

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.