August 02, 2023 12:15 am | Updated 12:15 am IST

Washington, August 1: The United States is understood to have proposed Iran as a replacement for Canada on the four nation Truce Commission in South Vietnam. Canada which together with Indonesia, Poland and Hungary had until now constituted the Commission withdrew from it as of yesterday because it has been unhappy with the way the truce body had been allowed to function. Iran, eager to assume an international role commensurate with its new ambitions in the Persian Gulf region, is said to have agreed to the U.S. suggestion, and the Shah of Iran who was here recently is reported to have conveyed his consent to President Nixon. With the U.S. and Saigon backing Iran’s candidature only North Vietnam and the Viet Cong — the other two signatories of the ceasefire agreement of January last year — have to agree to the arrangement. If they do then Iran will provide a 290-man contingent to the 1160-man Truce Force which supervises the peace in South Vietnam. The search for a replacement for Canada has been going on ever since Ottawa said it would quit the body. At one point, it was thought that instead of finding someone to take Canada’s place the Commission might be reduced to a two-member body with either of the two communist countries, Hungary or Poland, dropping out of it to provide a one to one balance with Indonesia. But the United States was in favour of a full four-member body.