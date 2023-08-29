August 29, 2023 12:15 am | Updated August 28, 2023 11:07 pm IST

New Delhi, Aug. 28: After eleven days of intense negotiations which alternated between despondency and hope, India and Pakistan to-day signed an agreement for resolving the three categories of humanitarian problems left over by the 1971 conflict. The text of the momentous agreement spelling out the full details of the understanding reached for repatriating the Pakistani POWs in India, the Bengalis in Pakistan and the non-Bengalis in Bangladesh would be released simultaneously in New Delhi, Islamabad and Dacca tomorrow at 6 p.m. (IST). It was made clear by the two delegations that though Bangladesh did not directly participate in these fateful negotiations, it was a party to this agreement. The Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Mujibur Rahman was kept fully in the picture and his prior consent was obtained by India before every new move was made for surmounting the many hurdles that stood in the way of a settlement. The historic document was signed by the leaders of the Indian and Pakistani delegations, Mr. P.N. Haksar and Mr. Aziz Ahmed, in the conference hall of the External Affairs Ministry at 7-15 p.m. to-night after a 135-minute meeting during which the two sides sorted out the remaining points of differences over some of the key formulations in the draft agreement. The concluding session of the talks started at 5 p.m. after the Political Affairs Committee of the Indian Cabinet approved the draft agreement. The Pakistan delegation had by then obtained Mr. Bhutto’s clearance for the operative paragraphs of the draft cabled to him last night. And meanwhile the Indian delegation had received the green signal from Dacca for signing the agreement. Until the text of the agreement is released to-morrow it would not be known precisely what concessions the three countries had made in the final stages of these negotiations.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT