Johannesburg, Oct. 15: A three-year-old Rhodesian girl has undergone a long, complicated heart operation that changed “the whole quality of her life” by correcting a defect that had kept her from walking or talking, the girl’s mother said yesterday. The operation was performed at the Red Cross Memorial Hospital in Cape Town on August 20 by a surgical team headed by Dr. Christian Barnard, the heart transplant pioneer, the hospital superintendent said. Few details of the operation have been made public. Dr. Barnard and the other doctors involved are unwilling to comment.

The Johannesburg Star said the 12.5 hour operation was believed to be the first of its kind. It described the procedure as more difficult than a heart transplant. The newpaper said that the operation involved replacing arteries and fitting plastic walls and patches. The South African Press Association report said that the girl was born with transposed arteries and two holes in the heart.

“Dr. Barnard told us she had only six months to a year to live and it was a last desperate attempt to save her,” Mrs. Correira, the mother of the child, said. Mrs. Correira said the child’s arteries came out of the wrong side of the heart and that there were holes in the top and bottom walls of the heart which allowed blood to seep out. The holes kept the child alive because they provided a second system of blood circulation. The mixture of the blood which seeped out kept her alive long enough for the first operation.