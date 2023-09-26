September 26, 2023 12:15 am | Updated September 25, 2023 11:18 pm IST

Hyderabad, Sept. 25: Expressing concern over thefts of valuable pieces from temples and museums in the country the President, Mr. V.V. Giri, said here to-day that every effort must be made to protect and preserve these priceless objects.

Mr. Giri, who was unveiling a statue of the late Nawab Salar Jung III, at the Salar Jung Museum, said this museum had a priceless collection of articles from all over the world. The oriental section included Indian, Iranian, Japanese and Chinese collections. The western section was remarkable for the fine collection of porcelain and furniture. The museum library had rare manuscripts and printed books in Arabic, Persian, Urdu and other languages.

It was remarkable how one individual (Salar Jung) built up this museum, Mr. Giri said. It was the responsibility of everyone to see that the art objects in the museum were preserved and protected from the ravages of time and the greed of man. A museum like this should really become a centre of education. There should also be exhibitions which could be taken round villages, he said.

Referring to the loss of sculptures from temples, Mr. Giri said this kind of vandalism was traceable to greed. Some were not lovers of art but possessed art objects only to impress others. Any person, who resorted to questionable means to acquire valuable pieces could never be a true lover of art but a man of greed. The Government he said has passed legislation against the unlawful acquisition and sale of art pieces.

Museums, the President said, should become a way of life with the people.

