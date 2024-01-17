January 17, 2024 03:45 am | Updated 03:45 am IST

New Delhi, Jan. 16: The two Western oil companies, Burmah Shell and ESSO, have sought a big increase in the prices of crude oil imported by them from Jan. 1 and have also asked for a corresponding increase in the price of the refinery products to compensate them for the higher prices they would have to pay. They have in fact asked for a quick step-up in the price of the petroleum products “to give full and prompt product price relief, particularly because currently the crude price trends involve frequent escalations and also because the present increase is quite large in size.” The price sought by Burmah Shell and ESSO from Jan. 1 is $8.48 (Rs. 63.60) per barrel for light Iranian crude imported by the former and $8.32 (Rs. 62.40) for Arabian light and $8.17 (Rs. 61.28) for Arabian heavy imported by ESSO. The present price is $3.86 (Rs. 28.95) for Arabian mix imported by ESSO and $4.01 (Rs. 30.08) for light Iranian imported by Burmah Shell. Caltex has not yet sought any price rise, but is likely to do so soon. It is learnt the price of petrol will necessarily have to go up by another 30 to 35 paise per litre to match the new prices of crude. It is, however, not known when the Union Government will take a decision to increase the price of petrol, but it is stated that no decision may be expected immediately because the oil companies themselves have told the Petroleum and Chemicals Ministry that these increased prices are only provisional and further increases can be expected.

