July 25, 2023 12:15 am | Updated 12:15 am IST

London, July 24: Addressing a meeting of the Foreign Press Association here to-day, President Bhutto said: “With India we are prepared to proceed forward on the basis of the Simla Agreement. It will be too much to expect that the gulf between Pakistan and India can be bridged overnight. Such extravagant optimism or wishfulness can weaken rather than invigorate the efforts towards real peace.” Mr. Bhutto said that his Government was committed to eradicating poverty and disease and hence he asked “why should we want this confrontation to continue. Yet it is extraordinary that India, though possessed of a vast military apparatus and is devoting more than Rs. 10 billions annually to its military expenditure, should want Pakistan to be shorn of credible defences. I must make it plain that in no case Pakistan will submit itself to any hegemony, Indian or other.”

UNI and Reuter report: Mr. Bhutto said that the time had come for reconciliation with Bangladesh. President Bhutto said the downfall of the military junta and the establishment of democratic institutions by Pakistan made it natural for “fraternal contacts to be restored between Pakistan and Bangladesh,” BBC reported. “My Government has taken many initiatives in the endeavour to bring about reconciliation between the two countries. Just before leaving Pakistan I obtained the mandate from Parliament to accord de jure recognition to Bangladesh at the proper time.” He said: “Once the talk about those Bengalis and non-Bengalis, who as citizens of Pakistan stood for the integrity of the country in 1971, ceases, I see no impediment for the establishment of friendly relations between Bangladesh and Pakistan.”