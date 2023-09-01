HamberMenu
Arrangements for repatriation
Premium

September 01, 2023

New Delhi, Aug. 30: The 90,000 Pakistani prisoners of war in India will be repatriated from four different points along the India-Pakistan border according to the plans already finalised. Logistic arrangements are being made by the Government of India to take the POWs to Wagah, Hussainiwala and Fazilka border check posts, and Gadra Road in Rajasthan. According to informed sources, the repatriation from four different points would make for speedy completion of the process, which may take two months given adequate rail transport facilities. The sources said the prisoners are now held in three States: Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Bihar. There are over a dozen POW camps in these States, the biggest being those at Meerut (Uttar Pradesh), Saugar (Madhya Pradesh) and Ranchi (Bihar). The trains transporting the POWs will be treated as army specials. Each train will have full army guard, a big kitchen, and a doctor. The army is co-ordinating the whole process with the railways.

